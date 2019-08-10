Clear

Warm and humid Saturday

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 9:24 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
It's the last weekend of summer for many across the area and the weather is looking warm and humid with some rain chances in the forecast as well.
