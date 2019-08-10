Speech to Text for Ashlyn Ford story

singingáá.) this young st. joseph singer is heading to competition. 13-year-old ashlyn ford starred as the young sister in the movie "christmas at the chateau". now she's heading to springfield to compete in "celebration of music" next weekend. ford has been spending hours practicing and ready to show judges her talent... (sot ashlyn ford singer:"i'm excited to have the opportunity to go and perform in from of other people in a different area in missouri and meet other musicans. it's an opportunity to share my gift and just have fun.") the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite contestant. anyone is able to vote online -- you can find a link in