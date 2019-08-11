Clear

Rain this morning, high heat Monday

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 9:09 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 9:09 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain chances continue to be in the forecast on this Sunday but moving forward, the heat and humidity will be the big story as a Heat Advisory kicks in beginning Monday afternoon.
