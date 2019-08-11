Speech to Text for ATV charity ride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

atv riders met up and went off road in doniphan county today, and it was all for a good cause. kq2's ron johnson was there and has more... <<ron johnson reportingone by one they hit the trail[chris rush] we're gonna eat dust today but, then again that's our name, sohundreds of atv riders that make up the dusty face atv and off-road club got together this weekend for a special ride. group members say the hobby of atv riding is lifelong. [rush] we grew up on these things, and this is what we find fascinating [ryan quick] i grew up around atv's and it's a passion i enjoy. they also share what makes atv riding so much fun for them [quick] its kinda like getting in the outdoors and seeing stuff you don't get to see in a car window. while club members said it's a great way to break away from the ordinary, they also said this ride is a great way to give back. every year the club teams up with a local charitable organization to donate proceeds from their event. and this year it's the northwest missouri dream factory. [rush] we're hoping to give at least one kid a good dream.the organization works with children and their families battling sickness. those behind the it say their goal is to help those families break away from their ordinary. [rita hook] it just gets them away from the doctor's offices and needles and appointments and they just get to be a family, and have fun. these riders say at the end of the day that's what its all about [rush] we just want to do our part and to give backron johnson kq2 news>> today's route started at the new life church in blair this morning. for information about their group you can find a link to their facebook page in this story on our website