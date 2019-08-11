Speech to Text for CALDWELL AND HIS MOMENT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

family.. you might be having the most fun..and chiefs rookie runningback josh caldwell is giving everyone something to cheer about... <<no closed captioning>> caldwell is caldwell is slated as the fifth runningback on the depth chat...but still has the rest of the preseason to show the chiefs that he deserves a spot on the