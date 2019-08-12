Speech to Text for COMMUNITY MEMBERS DISCUSS FUTURE PLANS FOR SJSD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the first day of classes for the st. joseph school district is just over a week away, but district leaders are looking much farther beyond this upcoming year. kq2's ron johnson explains how the district is long term planning <<ron johnson reporting district leaders with the st. joseph school district say, they're at a crossroads deciding on how best to serve the city's educational needs over the next few decades.[dr. bryan green] we're just gathering people here to talk about the future and what they would like to see in our facilities as we reimagine what our facilities could be in our district.many of the buildings that made up the district are aging, and district leaders say its time to start having real discussions over how well they'll serve students in the 21st century.people from the community met at empower u to be part of that discussion. [green] we have to reimagine what configurations would be more efficient with fundsmany of the plans involved included major changes to the district including the consolidation, closure, or the repurposing of current buildings. district officials say factors such as a declining population in the city as well as pressure to keep expenses in check, led them to make proposed plans on how to restructure. [green] the community for a long time has wanted the school district to be more efficient with its tax funds.we have to look at our facilities, cause our facilities are a large piece of the budget.the goal here is to use feedback to better shape these plans and come up with a solution that best serves the district for years to come [gabe edgar] it's not just ours from an administrative team at the school district it's everybody in the community. ron johnson kq2 news>> some students in the district also took part