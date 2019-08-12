Speech to Text for Stormy weather then hot & humid conditions for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charges, degree (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a heat advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on monday. temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will put heat index values between 105-110 degrees. this will need to be a day you limit your time spent outside and make sure you are staying hydrated.an approaching line of thunderstorms from the west is bringing heavy rain & lightning this monday morning. this line of storms should be weakening as it moves into the area but it could produce some gusty winds. after this round of storms moves through, clouds should break up and there could be some sunshine during the day. a warm front is expected to move through the area and bring warmer temperatures. there is some uncertainty with the temperature forecast as cloud cover could keep temperatures in check. a cold front will move through late monday and bring relief from the heat. during the afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible. the weather will be quiet tuesday through thursday before more rain chances are in the forecast towards the end of the week and into next weekend. highs all week will be near average in the middle to upper 80s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) pizza hut has announced that