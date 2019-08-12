Speech to Text for EAST BUCH BULLDOGS PIG 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stadium. it's officially high school football season across the state of missouri.. and with that.. we start off our pigskin previews down in gower, where we visit with the east buchanan bulldogs, who are looking to bounce back from a second round district exit in 2018... kq2's chris roush has more on the bulldogs... <<(nat sound)it's like christmas for high school football coaches...(nat sound) the first official practice of a new season...(sot, kevin bryan: "i feel like it's my first year again and it's always fun to get back out on the football field and be back with these kids. these kids give you energy. they give you excitementmy coaching staff brings that and it's just fun to be out here doing the thing that i love.")east buchanan head coach kevin bryan feels that sense of new and excitement...because the bulldogs graduated a huge senior class...including quarterback tyle schottel... and now there's a new group of guys fighting for those spots.. (sot, kevin bryan: "these kids have had the opportunity to try and earn positions again. we've been moving kids around.")so much so...the bulldogs have used multiple guys at quarterback, running back and wide receiver...(sot, tucker white, quarterback: "it's going to be tough and we're going to have to do it together. we're not going to have one person doing everything. all of us are going to be contributing.") (sot, darin griffin: "be held accountableholding everyone accountable. just being here and a little bit goes a long way.")east buchanan's been known to throw the football a lot...but this year might be different bryan says..(sot, kevin bryan: "east buchanan has been a more 70/30 pass. this year, it might be 60/40 run but this year might be a little interesting. it's going to be a little different east buchanan football, but still explosive.")and the bulldogs will have to go through a tough kci conference...(sot, kevin bryan: "in this conference, it's going to be a battle, which battle-test you for games 10, 11, 12, 13.") (sot, owen mitchell: "work every single minute, every single second, so my expectations for this team are to do amazing.")>> east buchanan opens up its regular season on the road at