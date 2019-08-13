Speech to Text for Comfortable summer weather on the way

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<the weather will be quiet and more comfortable both on tuesday into wednesday as we get a one-two punch from a series of cold fronts to help knock out the humidity. one cold front passed through overnight. we'll have some lingering clouds on tuesday morning before we see more sunshine into the afternoon. temperatures will be not as hot & humid as they were on monday with highs in the upper 80s. a second cold front will pass through overnight tuesday into wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. mostly sunny skies expected on wednesday. more rain chances are in the forecast thursday through saturday as a few disturbances push through the region. it will warm up a bit heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. mostly sunny skies expected sunday into monday.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) dole has