Speech to Text for Bus drivers refresh on bus stop training before school starts

just three days, many st. joseph school district students will be standing out waiting for the bus. and today -- bus drivers had the chance to sharpen their skills before getting back into the routine. kq2's vaneess alonso was there as they got back behind the wheel... <<if you passed by the old lake contrary school location on monday morning, you probably thought school was already back in session by all the school buses. it was actually all part of the apple bus company's "back to school" training. john poe/fleet manager: "we're keeping our mission to keeping children safe and deliver them to and from school in a safe and effective manner. it's a two day comprehensive driving and classroom course. we put a lot of emphasis to help with student interaction."the drivers are refreshed on main skills on school bus safety while on an obstacle course ranging in areas from height difference, making sharp turns and of course...backing up. dylan leeson/safety manager: "we are trying to find problem areas for some of our drivers and what we can improve upon. that way we can make sure and find processes to retrain our drivers on.". apple bus company representatives say they are confident with all their drivers and are hoping for a great school year ahead. dylan leeson/safety manager:"we want our drivers safe for not only children who are on the bus, but for everyone else on the bus." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> the company does training with their drivers year round. they are now using the old lake contrary elementary school as