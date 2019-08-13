Speech to Text for CATFISH TOURNAMENT DECLARES WINNER

we've been following the annual catfish tournament all weekend long, and now it's time to see who caught the biggest group of fish, we headed back to the missouri river one final time... <<ron johnson reportingthis year's catfish tournament reeled in hundreds of fishermen from several states here to st. joseph. as the fishing came to a close sunday many gathered at the remington nature center parking lot for the final weigh-in[craig collins] we didn't get as many spectators as we would like, but i think the weather had a lot to do with that.while it was a wet weigh-in for the group, morning rain showers didn't stop them from pushing forward [collins] overall everything went really well, a lot of the guys were glad they came to st. joe and had fun while they were here. fisherman spent all of saturday night on the river in search for the biggest catfish they could find, cash prizes up to 15,000 dollars were given out for the best catches. those behind this tournament said this year's historic flooding made interest challenging early on, despite that they said they were happy with the final turnout [collins] we still pulled 128 boats here from nine states which is still an awesome tournament there aren't too many in the country that have that many so it still was a great event and brought a lot of people to town.some of those people brought in were this year's winners of the tournament, these two who reeled in six catfish total[josh flamez] it hasn't sank in, honestly, him and i have both been doing this for probably two or three years and nothing like this has ever happened to us we put a lot of time and effort into it and it's finally paid off. [flamez] we do this for fun we don't do this for money and this is just the bonus. while this marks the end of the fifth year of the tournament here along the river, event promoters hope to keep it going here for years to come [collins] its a great riverfront area to have it, so i look forward to it getting bigger and better. ron johnson kq2 news>> estimates put the economic impact of the tournament at more than 130-thousand dollars