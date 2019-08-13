Speech to Text for DRAGONS READY FOR 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"we want to work and try not to be one game short of a state championship.") mid-buchanan feels like it has unfinished business this season...(sot, aaron fritz: "we haven't really sulked about it.")the dragons went from one win in 2017 to a 9-5 record with a district title and a state semis appearance in 2018...but that's not good enough...(sot, aaron fritz: "i'm telling you, we had those big snow days right after the season was over and they were ready to come back in december because they missed football practice. nobody misses football practice because it's monotonous and long. i think they've been hungry since we played that last snap and they're ready to go.")just like any season..the dragons climb to the top won't be easy...and they lost a big senior class featuring some all-state caliber contributors...(nat sound)but this group..featuring a few returning all-state players... believes in themselves...(sot, seth branson: "we already have a lot of people doubting because of the big senior class that graduated, so we're just using that as motivation and just keep grinding and using that as motivation.") (sot, christian scaggs: "nothing less than what we did last year always make the program better than it was before.")(sot, javan noyes: "the more people buy in, the closer we are to a state championship, so i know we lost 10 seniors, but we have a lot of people stepping up and i think we've had people step up for sure.")(nat sound)>> the dragons will open the