Speech to Text for cards take game one of i-70

the i-70 series is a an epic rivalry for the royals and cardinals....and tends to be a one of the more exciting match ups in the majors.. not a lot of scoring in this game like weve seen in the first two games of the year...but still a tight one...no one wanting to make a mistake..we begin in the first..cardinals paul goldsmidt is up to bat with a runner on third and only one out....he hits a deep on into right field....it will be an out but also an rbi...and the cards take the early one nothing lead...=====then to the third...its' tommy edman up for st. louis..and there is a runner on second with two outs....he hits a chopper into the outfield...lane thomas puts the wheels on and will score..this game just finishing up cardinals getting the win