Clear

cards take game one of i-70

cards take game one of i-70

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for cards take game one of i-70

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the i-70 series is a an epic rivalry for the royals and cardinals....and tends to be a one of the more exciting match ups in the majors.. not a lot of scoring in this game like weve seen in the first two games of the year...but still a tight one...no one wanting to make a mistake..we begin in the first..cardinals paul goldsmidt is up to bat with a runner on third and only one out....he hits a deep on into right field....it will be an out but also an rbi...and the cards take the early one nothing lead...=====then to the third...its' tommy edman up for st. louis..and there is a runner on second with two outs....he hits a chopper into the outfield...lane thomas puts the wheels on and will score..this game just finishing up cardinals getting the win
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
A second cold front will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events