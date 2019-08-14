Clear

A very nice summer day ahead for Wednesday

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 6:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a second cold front has passed through northwest missouri and northeast kansas, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass for wednesday. temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. we'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late thursday through sunday as a few disturbances push through the region.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)
Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
A second cold front has passed through, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass for Wednesday. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.
