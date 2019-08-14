Speech to Text for A very nice summer day ahead for Wednesday

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a second cold front has passed through northwest missouri and northeast kansas, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass for wednesday. temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. we'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late thursday through sunday as a few disturbances push through the region.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)