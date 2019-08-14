Speech to Text for Active Shooter Training Cameron

faculty and staff at cameron school district are making sure they are prepared for anything this school year. they spent their morning in an armed gunman training. several area law enforcement agencies held the training for the staff and faculty. kq2's brooke anderson is in studio on how the district and law enforcement worked together to save lives. thanks -- officers from cameron p.d., clinton and dekalb county sheriff's, and several other agencies were on scene at cameron schools ... they say communication between the agencies played a big role in today's training. over a dozen volunteers played the victims during the scenario. the district says it also benefits the educators...teaching them how to better respond...to help keep their students safer... (sot "that's kind of the intent of all this, is if we can reduce the stigma of what's going to happen that when it does happen or, god forbid it does, that if - the teachers are more prepared for it." ) it's the second year the district and area law enforcement have done the training... i spoke with the cameron police chief about how the officers conduct the training each year... you can watch more on that...coming up tonight at ten. in studio, brooke anderson, kq2