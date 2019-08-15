Speech to Text for MWSU Police keeping Chiefs players, fans safe during training camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(sot) in this week's "salute the badge" we are featuring the missouri western state university police department. of course...they've been very busy over the last several weeks with chiefs training camp on campus. but it's also a rewarding expereience...kq2's vanessa alonso explains. <<it looks like another normal day at kansas city chiefs training camp for the team and the fans, but for missouri western state university police corporal quentin laws...it's just another day at work. quentin laws/police corporal: "we want to make sure everyone is safe. not just the players. not just the chiefs staff. but all the visitors. we walk around the ground and make sure everyone is getting along." the department along with st. joseph police spent the last few months preparing for the chiefs coming to town and the record number crowds this year's team would bring.jill voltmer/police chief:"we knew it was going to be bigger. we always try to be prepared. you never know what's going to happen on a day to day basis. we reajusted and reevaulated our plans and adapted to the number of people."but with the bigger crowds comes the traffic concerns which helps these officers stay on their toes.quentin laws/police corporal:"when you bring in roughly 12,000 people. it's a shock. we have to control the traffic, open up the parking lots and make sure nobody gets into accidents. we've really appreicated everyone being on their best behavior." once practice finishes...then comes the fan mania where safety is the main concern on all sides. quentin laws/police corporal:"they like to crowd their favorite players and get those auto graphs. we try to keep them at a safe distance. we want to make sure everybody gets to see them and enjoy the atmosphere." despite all the work to keep chiefs camp a memorable experience for fans and the team. it's also a memorable once for these officers.quentin laws/police corporal:"it's really exciting. we love the chiefs here. it's great to play a small part in this." jill voltmer/police chief:"we've enjoyed the excitment. it think it's been a fun family expereince. it's been good for the city and the university." reporting from st. joseph...i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> even with the record attendance at this year's camp...m-w-s-u police has not issued any citiations or arrests. once training camp ends today...their focus will be welcoming back students on campus for the fall semester this weekend.