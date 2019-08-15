Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Patrick Mahomes - We expect to score every single time we're on the field
Posted: Aug 15, 2019 2:14 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68°
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
68°
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
73°
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
More chances for rain & thunderstorms will be Thursday night into early Friday morning, then again on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph
Hy-Vee investigating possible data breach
Traffic diverted off I-29 after truck overturns near Faucett
Stewartsville man killed in single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County
Limited edition Kansas City Chiefs Nike shoes go on-sale
Authorities name officers involved in last week's shooting
9-year-old boy and woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Cameron
Government survey says Maryville is a millennial hot spot
SJFD battles brush fire at Kohl's
More than 150 dentists coming to St. Joseph Friday for free dental clinic
Community Events