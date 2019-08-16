Speech to Text for Record-setting training camp will be tough to top in 2020 for any Chiefs' suitors

act to beat. <<if the 2019 chiefs training camp in st. joseph had been on yelp, it's a good bet it'd have gotten five-star reviews. "i love what they do with us here. it's phenominal.""it's been a great camp, excellent response. great reviews."the final whistle has blown on the 10th year of camp -- with more fans coming out to watch the chiefs than ever before, which includes the 60,000 who were here in 2010, the first year the team was in st. joseph. "all those records for a total camp attendance were shattered after just eight practices this year. it rewrote the attendance record books in every way, shape and form." from the red rally the day before camp began, st. joseph rolled out the red carpet for big red -- andy reid -- and the rest of the team. which means the chiefs might have a little extra to think about as they look to the future of camp -- whether it comes back to st. joseph, stays in kansas city, or goes to another community."if they feel they didn't have an advantage, they wouldn't keep coming back to missouri western year after year after year.""i'm a big fan of missouri western state university.""the security people, the people who cook for us, the people that clean the dorms, all the way around it's a great atmosphere." so, for anyone out there thinking they can steal the chiefs away from st. joseph in 2020, something to consider. "i'd leave this 10th training camp and say, 'hey, if i were another city bidding, i'd wish them luck.' but, i wouldn't want to be the one responsible for replicating what's going on here because it's pretty special, pretty darn efficient.">>