Speech to Text for Chiefs Military Appreciation Day

show at 6 p-m. as camp closed out -- players took the opportunity to thank those who've put it all on the line for our freedoms. kq2's vanessa alonso was their at this year's military appreciation day... <<colin sidwell/u.s. navy: i feel incredible. i'm a huge football fan. i'm speechless." that was the feeling colin sidwell of the u-s navy and many other service men and women got at military appreciation day at chiefs training camp on thursday morning. master sergeant eddie jones/u.s. marines: "we definitely love playing the sport and we love giving back to the community with sports. then seeing the chiefs give back to us is wonderful."at the end of practice, soldiers from all areas from the u-s army to the marines were able to walk onto the practice field and then meet with the players.colin sidwell/u.s. navy: "mahomes, kelce, clark...they were all out there. they are all awesome humble guys going out of their way to sign autographs for all of us." jacolby byrd/u.s. navy: "it was truly an awesome experience. a once in a lifetime experience. you dream on being on the field and being able to meet these famous people." for many, they look up to chiefs players as heroes. but for the players...these brave men and women are the real heroes.jacolby byrd/u.s. navy: "just seeing all the gratitude we get. i'm very appreciative of not only the players but the fans out here." for these an experience with them first sergeant army: "to come here and seize the moment. the joy that you feel inside. you can't explain." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> military appreciation day has become a tradition at chiefs training camp.it's usually held during the last week the chiefs are