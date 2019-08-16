Clear

"ALL STUDENTS ACHIEVE" AIMS TO HELP STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

High school seniors in special education are starting a new program aimed to help them after graduation.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 8:31 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for "ALL STUDENTS ACHIEVE" AIMS TO HELP STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were starting classes in the st. joseph school district, some were already getting a head start on their potential career. it's all thanks to a new program that'll help special needs kids in the district get a step ahead. <<ron johnson reportingit's a big day for these special ed students in the st joseph school district [katie mccullough] we are getting them ready for adulthood.not only are they starting their first day of senior year, they're also the first to take part in the all students achieve program. [mccullough] people at mosaic have really been working together to make this dream come true for the students. the district teamed up with mosaic life care to provide a place where special ed seniors can learn everything they need to be workforce ready.[jessica hagey] all of those skills that you need to acquire that first job, they're gonna get here.special ed teachers say their kids will be working in various fields for six weeks, gaining critical life skills to prepare them for a job.[mccullough] and then week seven they are working with mosaic hospital. staff at the hospital call the collaboration a win-win for both organizations, saying the program will fill open staff positions a well as train those filling the specific roles. [hagey] what a better way right? to come in and get comfortable with a place, learn gain those experiences. special ed teachers said the sky's the limit for their kids, and they hope the same is true for the program itself. [mccullough] ultimately what we're wanting to do is see this grow for our community because our community truly needs this ron johnson kq2 news>> united cerebral palsy along with progressive community services teamed up with mosaic and the school district for the "all students
Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
After a stormy Thursday evening & Friday morning, more chances for showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events