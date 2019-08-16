Speech to Text for "ALL STUDENTS ACHIEVE" AIMS TO HELP STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were starting classes in the st. joseph school district, some were already getting a head start on their potential career. it's all thanks to a new program that'll help special needs kids in the district get a step ahead. <<ron johnson reportingit's a big day for these special ed students in the st joseph school district [katie mccullough] we are getting them ready for adulthood.not only are they starting their first day of senior year, they're also the first to take part in the all students achieve program. [mccullough] people at mosaic have really been working together to make this dream come true for the students. the district teamed up with mosaic life care to provide a place where special ed seniors can learn everything they need to be workforce ready.[jessica hagey] all of those skills that you need to acquire that first job, they're gonna get here.special ed teachers say their kids will be working in various fields for six weeks, gaining critical life skills to prepare them for a job.[mccullough] and then week seven they are working with mosaic hospital. staff at the hospital call the collaboration a win-win for both organizations, saying the program will fill open staff positions a well as train those filling the specific roles. [hagey] what a better way right? to come in and get comfortable with a place, learn gain those experiences. special ed teachers said the sky's the limit for their kids, and they hope the same is true for the program itself. [mccullough] ultimately what we're wanting to do is see this grow for our community because our community truly needs this ron johnson kq2 news>> united cerebral palsy along with progressive community services teamed up with mosaic and the school district for the "all students