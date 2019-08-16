Speech to Text for Central poised for great 2019 season

I feel great about this team heading into this year I think we're going to be a lot better than last year and have my better success Central High School because this year's football team is poised to turn some heads this summer they really turn it up a notch we we have some good competition we're able to go to a couple cams and it really got after and then learn each other a little bit to head coach Reggie Trotter has been a blessing I will have a couch for two years now I've got a different couch every year so it's just good to have a stable coach here is an 18 but this group believes this year will be different if we were doing wrong we got our adjustments right and we just came out with correctly hit back we didn't just go well that didn't work and just kept on doing it we fix it the Indians take in a week 1 you learn who's going to be there for you learn who's going to step up and do things for you