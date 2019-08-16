Speech to Text for Andrew County Health Department Milk Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blame. the andrew county health held a milk drive today in conjunction with breastfeeding awareness month their goal -- to educate mothers on the importance of breastfeeding and collect more than 15- hundred ounces of milk for babies in need. <<about 1 in 10 babies in missouri are born premature. all babies need milk to live and grow dept.: "one ounce of a mother's milk can feed 3 nicu babies.babies in fragile health are often the ones whose mothers can't produce milk..or just haven't started producing yet.andrew county health dept.: "it's really impactful and wonderful what moms are able to do."and doctors say breast milk is better than formula for them. babies receiving donor milk are more likely to live, have lower infection rates, and spend less time in the nicu. brandi kuhlmann, donating mom: "it's just nice to be able to help provide that for babies that need it."fortunately -- moms like brandi kuhlmann donate their extra milk to those in need.brandi kuhlmann, donating mom: "i just pump everyday when i'm at work sot that she has milk when she's not with me and i make more than what she needs."kuhlman -- donated more than ounces at the andrew county milk drive. its extra milk that 8-month-old emily doesn't need. brandi kuhlmann, donating mom: "instead of letting it go to waste in the freezer, i decided that i would reach out and try to find somewhere i could donate it."the milk donated wednesday is packed up and shipped to st. luke's hospital in kansas city.the milk drive is a test run for something bigger.andrew county health dept.: "this was just to kind of see what the interest was and we've really been blown away with how many moms want to support those nicu babies and those families."the county health department is in the process of becoming a milk depot.a community location where approved moms can drop off milk to be donated.andrew county health dept.: "so that local moms who want to donate they can come and bring their milk at any time."it's stored and then shipped to a milk bank --like st. lukes for processing and then saving babies.if approved -- this would be the 4th milk depot in missouri.andrew county health dept.: "we would be the first here in northwest missouri. they collected more than 1500 ounces of milk.enough to feed 4500 babies.. in one day. reporting in andrew county, madeline mcclain milk and would like to donate can contact st. lukes hospital directly... or contact the andrew county health department to see how you can