Speech to Text for EPA Lead Paint Summit

until 7:00 p.m. lead-based paint was banned in 1978...but now more than 40 years later, the city of st. joseph is still facing problems with lead poisoning...especially in young children. today, city leaders discussed ways they can tackle the issue for future generations... kq2's brooke anderson has more. << "reducing the number of children exposed to lead has been and will remain an important priority in st. joseph."with over 28 - thousand homes in st. joseph built before 1978...lead-based paint, and the health issues surrounding it, continues to be a hot topic for built in 1978 are correctly remediated, the lead paint will continue to deteriorate into fine lead dust and poisoning new generations will be the result."city leaders met with members of the environmental protection agency - or epa - and other federal agencies to discuss ways the city...and home owners can tackle lead poisoning in homes..."lead exposures into our children, age 6 and younger, is a problem from a health standpoint. it neurological ability to learn."mayor bill mcmurray says about 15 percent of children in st. joseph tested high for lead in their bodies times the national average. "i mean this is a very serious matter. we can damage children for life with lead exposure." but through working with these agencies, mcmurray says he hopes the city can reduce the issue."we have to teach people and the health department is willing to teach people how to do this correctly so we won't hurt our children."communication, training, grants and proper renovation techniques...were all discussed as ways to tackle the lead concerns throughout the city."we know it's going to be a long-term challenge. so it's going to be a matter of public awareness and education. we're also working on - with renovators in the community to make sure that they follow lead-safe practices when they do renovations at homes."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>> the st. joseph health department says they are currently handling between 120 to 130 cases of children with elevated lead