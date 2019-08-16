Speech to Text for Lightning strike sends large tree into home

kq2 a southside grateful tonight -- after a tree fell on their home during last night's storms. kq2's ron johnson has more on how the family is picking up the pieces... <<ron johnson reporting it's not the way thompson and her family thought they 'd be waking up friday morning. [jennifer thompson] my kids come running in hollering and woke me up. thursday night's storms proved too much for a large tree just outside their southside mobile home, they say a lightning strike hit that tree sending a large portion of it straight into their home while they were inside. [thompson] the tree went through my house, through my living room and the tree was on top of my son. thompson's son said the tree fell right on top of him, he recalls his family's reaction to the impact. [logan bode] i hear my brother scream oh my god, and i woke up to, i didn't know what to think. he said the whole ordeal was scary and at first he assumed the worst [bode] i thought somebody might have died. the daylight now revealing the full scope of the destruction. [ron johnson] from this angle you can see all of the damage that came from this one tree one side struck the house just after midnight last night and the other block the street in front of it just before we got out herethompson said even though the tree may have damaged her house, she's happy everyone was able to walk away unhurt. [thompson] i'm very thankful, my son could have been killed last night it was right above him it was pulling the ceiling above him it scared me. i'm just glad we're all safe cause we can't replace us i mean this all can be replaced. ron johnson kq2 thompson says her family was in the middle of renovating their home. and despite this setback -- she says they will continue as