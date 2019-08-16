Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CARDINALS PIGSKIN

CARDINALS PIGSKIN

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 9:22 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 9:22 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for CARDINALS PIGSKIN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

preview <<nats: whistle blowing. script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:"the looking to turn the season, and a tough chillicothe in the order to re-write the want start with play within the keeton/benton head coach:"we want to be at the top end of the mec, we feel like that's were we have the potential to be, we the top right now, them immensely, practicing to win in ourselves right exciting to see." orduna/kq2 playoffs, and of what their future moving forward, put their energy throughout this sot: caden senior:"it made us after the football think we attacked we did before, i us more for this script: adam sports:"the their grit and field, and the part of their dna to season." keeton/benton coach:"we're be tough kids, uh offensively and where and i like the spots we have the spots and that's script: adam sports:"the team this year, and the upperclassman next wave of on how to be successful. stone/benton lot to us, for us the class below us to be better than all we just want to go physically go as a is past districts and take it." standard>> and the benton
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week. We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events