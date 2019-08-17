Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 12:36 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:36 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely overnight with some very heavy rainfall. Gusty winds and large hail is also possible. A slight risk for severe weather is in place overnight. Thunderstorms should come to an end by late Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events