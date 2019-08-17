Clear

More storms overnight

More storms overnight

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 9:53 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Friday night's rainfall brought anywhere between 1-5 inches of rain across the area and the threat for more rain tonight could lead to increased flooding potential into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events