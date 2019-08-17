Speech to Text for Active Shooter Training Cameron

activity. faculty and staff at cameron school district are learning how to respond in an active shooter situation... kq2's brooke anderson was at the training this morning, and has more on how the district and law enforcement worked together...to help save lives... << natgunshots, nat: shots ringing through this intermediate natthis time, it's part of a collaborative training between area law but if it's ever not make-school district says, they'll be prepared."that's kind of the intent of all this, is if we can reduce the stigma of what's going to happen that when it does happen or, that if - the teachers are more it starts with a scenario gunman..entering the school which time dispatch is contacted, and officers and ems arrive..."our officers are trying to go immediately to stop the threat, and then it's working with inside communications with other law enforcement coming in and then also then having the ambulances come in to do their jobs."it's the second year the district and police have conducted the training time learning new tactics, and ways of improving response"we get all of the department heads together and the fire chiefs and go over what we went over last year and what we want to change this year." but it not only benefits the officers faculty and staff are also taught how to respond keep themselves, and the students safe reduce some of what's going to happen so that they understand it. we actually, when they went over and did the debriefing, we actually fire off the gun again and maybe it's not the same similar gun but it's going to be close so that the teachers can hear that, hear what it's going to sound like."because after stoneman douglas, columbine and sandy hook says being prepared...is a priority very, very seriously at cameron and like i said i just appreciate all the inner agency work make sure that our kids and our community stays safe."brooke anderson, kq2 news. >> police department says over a dozen volunteers participated in the