Clear
Storms possible overnight
Storms possible overnight
Posted: Aug 17, 2019 8:23 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 8:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
After what ended up being a very nice day across the area, additional rain and storm chances are in the forecast late Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.
Most Popular Stories
City's human resources director resigns
Hail, winds damage farms in Doniphan County
Lightning strike sends large tree into home
Missouri Public Service Commission approves wind farm construction in Atchison Co.
KQ2 Forecast: More storms possible overnight
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph
Stewartsville man killed in single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County
9-year-old boy and woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Cameron
Limited edition Kansas City Chiefs Nike shoes go on-sale
Record-setting training camp will be tough to top in 2020 for any Chiefs' suitors
Community Events