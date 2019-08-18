Speech to Text for Truman Middle ceiling tiles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school is starting off the new school year on a positive note by starting a new tradition. kq2's vanessa alonso shows us the students new designs.... <<your second day of school on friday morning...what do you do? how about painting a ceiling tile. that was what students at truman middle school did as part of a new team building effort to help create a united front. chuck green/truman assistant principal: "we are tigers. we are not 7th graders. we are not 8th graders. we are a family. this is our school.we should have pride. that's our goal." green thought it be a great idea to collaborate students from different grade levels split up into different groups to come up with their own theme for the tiles. the creativity just took off from there. madelynn hughes/truman 7th grader: "i got to take my sock off and foot paint it. so there's one with my hand prints and foot prints." the themes ranged from space aliens to the beach even peppa pig. keon willams/truman 8th grader: "she likes to have fun and everything. she works hard and play. that's why we did peppa pig." when it's all said and done...this will be a project these students can remember and look back on forever. jazlynn smith/truman 7th grader: "everyone is going to be looking up and seeing all the art work we did." chuck green/truman assistant principal: "whenever kids come back. they can see that it was something contributed to. we'll move reporting in st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> truman faculity hopes to have the tiles up on the ceiling next week.