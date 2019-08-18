Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More heat on the way

More heat on the way

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 7:39 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
After a weekend filled with overnight rain, the weather does quiet down to begin the work week but temperatures will be heating up as we go into Monday and Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events