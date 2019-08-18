Speech to Text for COMMUNITY MEMBERS GATHER FOR GUN REFORM RALLY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several groups came together today to speak out against gun violence here in st. joseph and across the nation. good evening, i'm brooke anderson... following shootings in el paso, texas and dayton, ohio... gun control groups say they want to see change. kq2's ron johnson has more following a rally at civic center park. <<ron johnson reporting community members coming together to speak out against what they feel is a chronic problem. [diane waddell] it's extremely sad that it's still happening that we have gun violence. they gathered at civic center park saturday morning to send a message that they're fed up with gun violence. [sot] brian ulmer, tyler young lorenzo lucas names of those lost to gun violence in st. joseph were read aloud.speakers at this rally, some of whom themselves touched by gun violence say they trauma from it has far reaching effects.[tara duckworth] gun violence effects a myriad of people and it has a myriad of tragic rippling effects.they also say the conversation is similar to others going on all across the country. [duckworth] in the wake of mass shootings, i think it has brought a lot of people's awareness on the issue of gun violence in america. community members said they want to see action, in the form of a push for common sense gun legislation, they say it's something many see eye to eye on no matter what political lean. [duckworth] regardless of political affiliation we all agree that less violence is preferable. we think it's so important to speak out to try to connect to our communities to try to begin dialogue. people at the rally said togetherness is the key to tackling the issue of gun violence once and for all [waddell] let's find solace and strength and peace together ron johnson kq2 news>> the y-w-c-a, mom's demand action and the center for joy were just some of the groups at the