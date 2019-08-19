Clear

LeBlond excited for 8-man football

LeBlond excited for 8-man football

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
We are waking up to some patchy fog this Monday morning. The weather does quiet down to begin the work week but temperatures will be heating up as we go into Monday and Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events