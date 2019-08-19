Clear
STORMS LEAVE WIDESPREAD DAMAGE IN ATCHISON, KANSAS

Overnight storms left many trees down across the city by Sunday morning.

people are cleaning up after weekend storm.. take a look at your screen here..people say the storms knocked down trees and some of those trees, we're told, were large enough to cause some extensive damage... leaving people shocked.. (sue huber) "i thought maybe it could have been a tornado hitting, but it was probably about 80 miles per hour winds at least from the damage we've seen here in atchison."(tammy erhart) "we heard the storm coming and all of a sudden just bam just hit the house and we looked at each other and thought oh no we better look outside and we couldn't go outside cause it was black out." westar energy has been busy fixing power lines working restore power in the area... missouri not
With high humidity, it will feel warmer than that so make sure you are staying hydrated. A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon for parts of the area. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees.
