Speech to Text for Central football players prep field for upcoming season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the football team at central high school is already working hard on the field and they haven't yet played their first game... kq2's ron johnson caught up with coaches and players to see how they're prepping for friday night football... <<ron johnson reportingsunday was no day off for the central high school football team [regi trotter] we're out here at noyes field cleaning up our home field they were hard at work, on their football field getting the grounds ready for the upcoming season. [trotter] do a little weed whacking, we're fixing the chs rocks putting banners around and just getting it ready to go for the season.the team is bringing new features to the field this year, like this rock design they're filling in piece by piece. renner grubb] we kind of did the finishing touches before they have to like paint it and everything. players said the design will be painted to match the school colors, they also say the chance to play a major part in making change happen for their team brings them like helps us as a all mess around and have fun while we helping our coaches and the football central is deep pride [grubb] my dad and my family's all from st. joe so its new stuff and its program better. more than just a football field, for the players' it's home.you put work into your own home it much more pride and you definitely don't want to let to support you down. news>> the first official football game for central is set for friday, august