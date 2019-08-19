Speech to Text for Drag Queen Story time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many might have been surprised with the announcement that the st. joseph libraries would be bringing a national drag queen story time program to the city. however, library staff say staff at the st. joseph libraries say they understand some of the concerns that people may have regarding an upcoming drag queen storytime program."i agree that we are pushing the envelope but we need to."but libraries director mary beth revels says it's important programs highlight diversity among people."the lgbt community are taxpayers. we're providing a programming a program for our lgbt community. it's also an affirming program.revels says the drag queen storytime will be the latest program in a series called celebrating all of us. previous reading programs have highlighted american sign language and another on children with downs syndrome."for little kids, what they're going to see is a beautiful woman who is to them then dancing."drag queen story time has been offered at several other libraries across the nation. the news it would be offered here,has stirred up social media, with petitions circulating both in support and against the program st. joseph city councilman brian myers created the petition in support of drag queen story time."while i do respect that some people might be against this because they feel it's a moral issue. at the end of the day if you disagree with something happening in a public space, you have the choice of not taking your children. romeo huff- garza will be reading to the kids at drag queen story time.. the married father of a 20 month old son has been performing drag as vivian versace for about eight years."i just explaiin it that it's not a way of life, it's just a hobby. i just do it for fun or for extra money. it's like painting or playing a sport." as a father, huff-garza says he's sensitive to the audience he'll have at story time. "sure, drag queens can dress provacive way but just like if you were going to a job interview or working at your job you probably want to be more professional.huff has already taken some criticism about participating in drag queen story time. however,"i think it's important that kids know that there's not just one kind of person out there in the world. there's all types and kinds of people and that's what makes the world go round." kq2 news reached out multiple times to the creator of the petition opposing the drag queen story time but did not get a response. however on the petition, there were plenty of comments. some included notes such as -- children don't need this -- absolutely disappointing and disgusting -- and i do not want my tax dollars used in this way. the program is scheduled for tuesday september 10th at