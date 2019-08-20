Speech to Text for A Heat Advisory & storm chances returns for Tuesday

sunday. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<ááa heat advisory is set to kick in on tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for doniphan, atchison (kan.), holt, buchanan, platte, and clinton counties. heat index values will be near 105 degrees tuesday afternoon. after a very warm monday across the kq2 viewing area, expect more of the same heading into your tuesday with temperatures likely getting into the lower 90s. with high humidity levels and oppressive dew points in the 90s, it 100 degrees with theheat index that so make sure you hydrated. we'll have a mix of sun of day.there is a very slight chance of rain to a storm system to our north, but we'll have better chances of showers & thunderstorms move in late tuesday night into wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. wednesday through about friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. temperatures wednesday will be back down into the lower to middle 80s with highs in the upper 70s for thursday.>> here with us today is josh