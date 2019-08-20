Speech to Text for Edward Jones: How to ride the roller coaster economy

yo c1 >> welcome back, chris jones with edward jones to talk about politics and the economy. chris, i'm nervous to look at my 401 k. should i be nervous? >> no. i don't think you should be nervous. it's normally expected. i use analogies when it comes to the market. even so often as human beings, we need to exhale. the market has to do that accordingly from time to time. if you go back about five weeks ago. we hit all time highs for the market. it's not uncommon for the market to give back. >> it's definitely been a roller coaster to watch all of our stocks and all that kind of thing. for 2008, it was really crazy. what is the best way to monitor what is going on in our portfolio? >> the best way to look at things is to take the long-term viewpoint. investing is not really a sprint. it's more of a marathon. when it comes to a marathon, you're going to fall down a few times and scrape your knees. best things is to get up, brush yourself off and continue on. you want to make sure what your goals are. your long-term investment goals and the investments you have in your 401 k or ira are suitable to reach your goals. one of the worst things investors can do is look at the market too often. look at their investments too often. there's not a lot you can do about movements that go up and down. best thing is to take a common sense approach and the best thing to do would be to review the investments with your advisor from time to time and make sure you're on track to reach your goals. >> i know we were talking earlier, the best way to do is is look at it quarterly and not daily. i know some people are very worried and their anxiousness getting to them and they look daily. >> it can become an emotional exercise. you can become euphoric about it. looking at your statements on a periodic basis, quarterly or monthly is the best way to do it. if you're worried too much or the volatility, that would be a good time to approach your advisor our the person in human resources that would be able to give you more information. when you invest in the long-term, you want to be more aggressive because you have more time to invest in. the risk is greater in a shorter period of time.