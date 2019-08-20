Speech to Text for Trash or Treasure? How to get your antiques appraised

c1 >> welcome back, it might be a family heirloom or something you inherited. christy george is here. she's going to talk to us about an event to help us decide if it's trash or treasure. christy, thanks for being here. >> thanks for having me. >> we talked about this event which is fascinating. the antiques road show is something everybody watches. if they have seen the junk shows and all those things on tlc. tell us about how st. jo is getting a taste of this. >> we always get phone calls asking if we can look at their art work and so we thought, we're always looking for ideas for fundraisers. let's thought let's get together a group of appraisers and see if that meets st. joseph in a wider variety. we will look at fine art and at the collectibles, decoratives and vintage toys you name it. if it's an entechnique, we hope you can bring it. >> that is so unique. we talked about this violin earlier. >> this is just an example of something i was going to bring to the meet the appraisers event this saturday. it's something that we had in a trunk at home and we discovered it says strativarius. it maybe something you picked up at a garage sale and think maybe i need to look at this further and see if i have something that's valuable. >> am i holding the dollar item? >> i don't know. >> is this going to make me a millionaire? >> this event is very exciting. this is the 24th. >> this saturday from 1:00 to 4:00. you need to call and make a reservation. it's $10 an item. limited three items and we ask you're an albright museum member. if you were to do this with an appraiser, this would be $150 an item. >> if i bottom a member and pay the $10, you never know what the investment can be. >> there's lots of benefits