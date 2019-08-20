Speech to Text for United Way invites community to tag along on agency tours

we'll start to warm back up into the mid to upper 80s by next week. jody. >> thanks, mike. ever wonder how the united way impacts our community? here's a way to find out. renee joins us to talk to us about how to tag along with the tour with the united way. i'm so interested this this. >> thursday the 22nd, we will host this tour at 9:00 a.m. to go to noon and tour just three of our 17 partner agencies. we will tour northwest missouri industries. >> and the idea of the tour, is it to take people through if they were going through a hard time, you take them from agency to agency to see how united way steps in and helps. >> we will actually spend the time in between locations walking through a family's story to really give people the experience of what it might be like. in this particular family story that we will recount, it's not a family that is working their way out of poverty. it could be anyone. >> what is an example of maybe of your partner agencies such as ucp coming on that tour. what would they see? i know why i used ucp and how great they have been. can you tell me more about that. >> one would be a specialty industry. a lot of people don't know what they do or what a shelter workshop is. what they will see is a group of the happiest workers you will ever find. people who find meaning and joy in the work they today to day and provides a really purpose for them. that's what we're going to see they're investing in. when your employer comes to you often in this community and says here, the united way, volunteer. get on the bus. it's so good to see what you're doing behind the scenes. oftentimes we write the check and know we're doing good. we don't always know what it's going to. i love that idea, you go to ucp and people are excited and that's wonderful. >> absolutely. >> your other agencies, you have 17 partner agencies, is that right? >> ucp is one. >> the other is specialty industries and northwest missouri industries. we will put up a graphic. it's called because you gave on thursday august 22nd. 9:00 a.m. to noon at the northwest community services. ucp and specialty industries. if you have questions should you call the number? >> it's absolutely free to participate. you do need a reservation to make sure we have seating for everyone on the bus and can account for and communicate where we will meet to start and the agenda. >> okay. awesome. well, i'm so glad you're here with us today and really appreciate