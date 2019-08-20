Clear
MOVING MILLENNIALS

Posted By: Dane Hawkins

<<áánats of rustling shoe box ááit's another busy day for 26 year old jasmine walker..store owner of brown's shoes..(quick nat sot walker- all day and all night i love it)and as she stacks..reorganizes.. and helps customers.. no one bats an eye.. because business owners like walker.. are common here in maryville.. (sot- lily) multiple businesses are owned by people under the age of 30 which is one of the reasons why nodaway county ranks number two in the country for where people ages 24- to 35 are going.. (sot-greg) we've been building something special here in maryville and nodaway county for a long time and i think that listing is a reflection of where we are headed as a community and walker who moved to the area two years ago..happy to help keep building that..(sot- walker) its really exciting to fill that gap and be in that space because you're the one bringing the things to this growing communitysomething longtime maryville residents and business owners like melody blair say it vital for a place like maryville..(sot melody blair) so many of these new young ones, they're coming with that motivation and that ambition, it can only benefit all of us an attitude lily white says you aren't getting bigger cities..(sot lily white) millennials were told you can run the world and you can do all of these things but in larger communities they are being told to sit down and wait their turn but here they are being told they can run the world and no one is stopping themdane hawkins kq2 news>>
A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon. We'll also have better chances of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through.
