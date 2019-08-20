Speech to Text for North Andrew Cardinals aiming to fly high in 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

black numbers can make or break a small school football program we had greater numbers we only had a 14 or so last year or up to almost 30 this year but an 8-man football it works and also gives the north Andrew Cardinals a little more confidence we believe we can go deep in the playoffs this year so we're going hard in practice and everyone's going full-out speed has increased greatly is returning from last year and the Cardinals also bring back their all-conference quarterback Jaden Baker or kind of a running team and we did Aaliyah pass much last year so this summer really focused on getting our passing team together and you know when you have a can of the threat so they have to just you know not just focus on run the whole time I had to kind of put them on their heels import Baker this offseason consisted of not just working with receivers and backs but also growing in his trust and handling of the offense I know that a lot of people in you know if someone went bad it really got in my head and you know this year most of my team is kind of help me that know something goes by you just got to keep going and I don't know because I feel like I've been doing really good to Summer and I'm really looking forward to getting that done this season I think we can go pretty far in the playoffs as long as everyone just does their job and do what they do if they can go pretty far Chris Roush