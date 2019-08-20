Speech to Text for Marijuana prosecution cases

prosecutor is refusing to prosecute misdemeanor marijuana possession cases... the decision coming after changes were made regarding hemp definitions in the state law... kq2's brooke anderson is in studio now with those changes... thanks alan -- the livingston county prosecutor says changes to senate bill 133 regarding the definition of hemp, has made it harder for them to distinguish between processed hemp and marijuana... the bill now defines hemp as cannabis that contains 3/10 or 1 percent or less of t-h-c while marijuana is anything with more. this means, the drug has to be sent to a crime lab to prove whether it's hemp or marijuana is...the prosecutor says the missouri crime labs don't have the ability to do the test... (sot "they can tell you if it's a marijuana plant, a cannabis plant, or if it has thc, but to tell you whether or not it's 3/10 or 1 percent by dry weight is something they cannot do.") because it's illegal to distribute or grow cannabis says private labs will be used for those cases that that testing is too expensive for misdemeanors. the law is set to go into effect on august 28th.i also spoke with the chillicothe police chief about how this will effect them handling these cases moving forward... i'll have that tonight at 10. in studio, brooke anderson, kq2