Clear

SAVANNAH FOOTBALL PIGSKIN

SAVANNAH FOOTBALL PIGSKIN

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 9:18 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for SAVANNAH FOOTBALL PIGSKIN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<the savannah savages pride themselves on playing a physical style of football... (sot, randy schrader: "we talk about a program culture and we work on that a lot and setting our core values and one of those is being physical and playing through the echo of the whistle and we try to coach that into our kids a lot.")savannah returns several from last season...but at the same time...teaching the physciality to the newcomers... (sot, drew duane: "we come to practice every day, working hard and we're just looking to punch people in the mouth.") the team is coming off a 8-4 2018 season...and with the steps the program took...these guys don't want to take a step backward now...'especially in head coach randy schrader's third year as head coach(sot, chase spoonemore: "a lot more comfortable. he has a lot more lieniency with me, so as an offense, our o-line knows all of their calls, but at any point, i can check to whatever and he allows that, so i feel like that increases our ability to do what we do offensive side.")savannah knows it will be another tough go this season with a tough m-e-c schedule, but there's a feeling among the team that this group can be even better.. (sot, randy schrader: "just need to keep improving and i don't know if that's in wins and losses or what it's going to be, but i think it's just putting a quality product on the field every friday night and our kids continue to represent themselves, our school and our community.") (nat sound)chris roush..kq2 sports...>> savavannahs first game will be on the road...taking on grain valley next friday with kick off set for seven o'clock... that's a look
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
We also have a round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning thanks to a storm system moving through from our north. We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events