SAVANNAH FOOTBALL PIGSKIN

<<the savannah savages pride themselves on playing a physical style of football... (sot, randy schrader: "we talk about a program culture and we work on that a lot and setting our core values and one of those is being physical and playing through the echo of the whistle and we try to coach that into our kids a lot.")savannah returns several from last season...but at the same time...teaching the physciality to the newcomers... (sot, drew duane: "we come to practice every day, working hard and we're just looking to punch people in the mouth.") the team is coming off a 8-4 2018 season...and with the steps the program took...these guys don't want to take a step backward now...'especially in head coach randy schrader's third year as head coach(sot, chase spoonemore: "a lot more comfortable. he has a lot more lieniency with me, so as an offense, our o-line knows all of their calls, but at any point, i can check to whatever and he allows that, so i feel like that increases our ability to do what we do offensive side.")savannah knows it will be another tough go this season with a tough m-e-c schedule, but there's a feeling among the team that this group can be even better.. (sot, randy schrader: "just need to keep improving and i don't know if that's in wins and losses or what it's going to be, but i think it's just putting a quality product on the field every friday night and our kids continue to represent themselves, our school and our community.") (nat sound)chris roush..kq2 sports...>> savavannahs first game will be on the road...taking on grain valley next friday with kick off set for seven o'clock... that's a look