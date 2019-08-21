Speech to Text for Savannah looking to continue success in 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the Savannah Savages Pride themselves on playing a physical style of football and we talked about a program culture we work on that a lot and set in our core values and one of those is no we want to be physical we want to place an app for the echo the whistle we try and coach said indoor kids a lot Savannah return from last season but at the same time teaching the physicality part to the newcomers are we coming to practice every day working hard and we're looking to just punch people in the mouth the team is coming off at 8 and four 2018 season come with the steps of program took last year these guys don't want to take a step backward now especially in head coach Randy Schrader's third-year a lot more comfortable when he has a lot more leniency with me so as the offense our o-line they know all their calls so at any point I can check to whatever and he allows that so it's like that increases our ability to do what we could do on the office side but there's a feeling among them that this group can be even better should we just need to head that keep on improving are you I don't know where that's going to be in Windsor losses or what is going to be but I think it's just putting a quality product out on the field every Friday night and our kids represent our school in our community and themselves Chris Roush KQ2 Sports