Cooler forecast for Thursday

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Thursday through Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Highs will only go up to the upper 70s both on Thursday and Friday.
