Speech to Text for Take a seat

a few moments ago the noyes home kicked off their annual "take a seat" fundraiser preshow. the full event on august 24th is their biggest frundraiser of the year. this year marks 125 years for the noyes home for children. kq2's dane hawkins explains how a local group is looking to give them a special boost. <<áánats of shaping woodááeach piece..carved.. sanded, and perfected.. ááánat sotááthese members of the st. joseph woodworking guild work on many projects throughout the year.. ááquick nat-- scottáábut this one..is different (sot that somebody else.. each kid that comes down these steps at the st. joseph noyes home chelsea howlett, noyes home) and after 125 years.. these stairs have seen better days..from discoloration to chipped away trim to missing spindles quick sot because we had been stealing them from the rest of the houseand now..they won't have to.. áánatsáábut the woodworking guild hasn't stopped there.. this year they have outdone themselves(visual of his buffing chair and then nat sot) this chair is for the noyes home too..we wanted it to be perfect.. hours and days and lach blahall for them to auction it off..and give the proceeds to the noyes home ánatsááand with the handmade pieces like it going for thousands of dollars..nats about who all had a chair like thisall the the hard work they've put in.. worth it.. dane hawkins kq2>> the woodworkers estimate that the chair which took two months to make is worth around 8 thousand dollars. the chair and other auction items are being shown from 5 to 7 tonight. the show is at