Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Rain chances this weekend
Rain chances this weekend
Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
82°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
81°
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
82°
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
80°
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
81°
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
We'll have more dry and quiet conditions as we head into the weekend. Saturday is looking to be another decent day with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Police: Two people stabbed in St. Joseph Thursday morning
Man charged after allegedly breaking into home, stabbing man in St. Joseph Thursday
Judge sides with St. Joseph schools in bullying lawsuit
Pedestrian struck, killed along Interstate 29 Thursday night
New '80s, '90s music radio station comes to St. Joseph
Two sides in Drag Queen Story Hour controversy meet -- agree to disagree
KQ2 story on Drag Queen Story Hour receiving unprecedented response
Police: Two men arrested after allegedly stealing from vehicle Friday morning
Two people injured after car crosses I-29, overturns in Holt County
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to shoot people at Applebee's
Community Events