Clear

Rain chances this weekend

Rain chances this weekend

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
We'll have more dry and quiet conditions as we head into the weekend. Saturday is looking to be another decent day with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events