Clear

Cloudy with rain chances Sunday

Cloudy with rain chances Sunday

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 7:54 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
After a mostly cloudy day with below average temperatures on Saturday, the weather does not change much heading into Sunday but we could see some on-and-off showers throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events