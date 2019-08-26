Clear
Severe weather threat decreased

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 12:24 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
We had our first round of showers and storms pushing through this morning from the west. This morning's rain & storms have helped to decrease our severe weather threat for this afternoon & evening.
